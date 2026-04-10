PC Council recap: 2027 funding for senior center, child care

Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian recaps Thursday's meeting, including a discussion of the fiscal year 2027 operating budget exceptions, including funding for the Park City Senior Center's executive director for two more years and a $685,000 child care scholarship program to help city employees afford child care. The city is also adopted new parking fines for egregious violations, such as parking in bus stops, with a fine of $300. Parigian highlighted the library's growing popularity, with 250,000 visitors last year, and the council's decision to expand the city engineer's approval over encroachments. The Park City MARC is also asking for a budget bump for new facilities and programs, aiming for a 70% cost recovery.