Heber City Council to consider $72M budget for FY2027

Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting, including a review of its proposed $72 million fiscal year 2027 budget. The amount is less than the current $87 million budget due to completed capital projects. A 5% tax increase is also proposed, generating $174,000, impacting an average homeowner by $20 annually. The increase is to offset inflation, which has risen 22% over five years. Brower says the council will hold three budget workshops to finalize the budget. He also addressed complaints about a contract with the Community Alliance for Main Street, clarifying his volunteer status and the contract's benefits. The council is also set to review survey results for the Main Street Park and consider amending city code to allow dogs in the park. A new airport manager is being hired, and a bylaws review committee is being formed.