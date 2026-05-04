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Local News Hour

Registration is open for YMCA's day, overnight camps

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 4, 2026 at 10:56 AM MDT
YMCA Day Camp manger Ashley Ballew and Overnight Camp manager Cali Gurnicki
YMCA of Utah
YMCA Day Camp manger Ashley Ballew and Overnight Camp manager Cali Gurnicki

YMCA Director of Day Camps Ashley Ballew and Overnight Camp manager Cali Gurnicki discusses the organization's Summit County summer camps, with day and overnight opportunities. The YMCA operates Park City-based day camps at Trailside Elementary beginning June 7. They run through Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Camps are open to kids aged 5 to 12 and feature games, crafts, and field trips. Overnight camps start on June 21, with Camp Roger near Mirror Lake Highway hosting 10 sessions. The Kamas-area Mill Hollow site will host seven session. Camp Roger can accommodate 150 campers, while Mill Hollow can host 100. Both camps offer co-ed sessions with rigorous safety measures and financial assistance available. Recent improvements include new bathhouses and cabin renovations. Camp registrations are open until June 3.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher