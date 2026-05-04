Summit County Sheriff's Office not involved in ICE operations

Summit County Sheriff spokesperson Skyler Talbot provides an update on local law enforcement initiatives and activities, including ICE operations, arrests related to arrested warrants involving individuals suspected of internet crimes against kids and the use of drones in crime-fighting. Talbot explains that ICE typically informs dispatch of operations without details. He says Summit County deputies are not part of the county attorney's investigation of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby. The county is using drones for targeted public safety, with seven to ten deputies certified to pilot them. Vehicle break-ins are common at trailheads, and stolen property reports are logged in a local database. Fire restrictions in Park City will be enforced earlier this year.