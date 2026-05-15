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Local News Hour

Doctor talks prevention, awareness during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

By Kristine Weller
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:24 AM MDT
cropped view of dermatologist in latex gloves holding dermatoscope while examining patient with skin disease
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cropped view of dermatologist in latex gloves holding dermatoscope while examining patient with skin disease

Dr. Wing Province, Chief Medical Officer at Intermountain Health Park City Hospital, joins the show to discuss skin cancer during Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancers present themselves in a variety of forms, including melanoma, basal cell, and squamous cell cancers, with melanoma being the most dangerous and rarest. Province offers advice on best practices for skin health and considerations for those living in high mountain regions.

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
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