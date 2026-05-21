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Local News Hour

Park City High freshman to start school year a day early

By Connor Thomas
Published May 21, 2026 at 5:03 PM MDT
Park City School Board President Meredith Reed and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman
John Burdick
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KPCW
Park City School Board President Meredith Reed and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman

Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and board President Meredith Reed recap the school board's Wednesday meeting, including implementing a calendar change to support freshmen on their first day of high school. The board is also considering an early Friday release plan for elementary and middle school students. They said the district is facing declining enrollment, with 4,000 students currently, down from 4,800 in 2016. And a construction update highlighted the projected completion of Dozier Field in August and ongoing dewatering at Treasure Mountain. The district is also addressing environmental compliance issues with soil characterization and potential hazardous waste classification.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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