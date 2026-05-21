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Local News Hour

Summit County seeks to balance 910 Cattle Ranch uses

By Connor Thomas
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:56 PM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson

Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting, including recreation plans for the 8,600 acres of the 910 Cattle Ranch. Robinson discusses the phased plan which seeks to balance public access with conservation. Three zones are proposed: conservation (53%), community (30%), and exploration (17%). Robinson emphasized the need for public input and cautioned against overdevelopment. The council also discussed the Community Development Block Grant, which funds infrastructure projects, and the current drought's impact on the Great Salt Lake.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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