Park City schools to remove polluted soil from Treasure Mountain site

Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and school board Vice President Nick Hill recap Wednesday's board of education meeting, including passage of the FY2027 budget and an update on contaminated soil pile removal from the Treasure Mountain campus grounds. The EPA granted a bevel exemption for the soil, so it can be relocated to a landfill south of Provo. Air quality tests showed no unhealthy levels of contaminants in the area of the former junior high. Meanwhile, nearby construction including grading for Dozier's track and bleachers, and soccer fields. Huntsman also said enrollment is declining by 55 students annually. The board is considering a partnership with the YMCA and Mercy Housing for affordable housing on a 55-acre property and contract renewals for Lindsay Huntsman and Randy Upton included 2% salary increases.