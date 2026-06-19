Hebert Public Policy Institute says Utah mail-in voting system safe

Justin Jones, executive director of Utah Valley University's Gary Hebert Institute for Public Policy, discusses Utah's mail-in voting system and voter security measures. Jones says Utah adopted vote-by-mail balloting in 2012 and that all 29 counties were using it by 2019. He highlights the system's safeguards, including voter ID verification and signature matching. Jones says the despite some instances of fraud, no election outcomes have been changed. Currently the institute is evaluating Utah's system for the Utah Legislature, comparing it with other states. A team of five students is conducting the research, focusing on accessibility, especially in rural areas. He says a final report will be presented to the legislature by October, ahead of the November elections.