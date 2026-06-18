Stage 1 fire restrictions to be enforced across Wasatch Back

Summit County began enforcing Stage 1 fire restrictions June 6.

The restrictions ban open fires except those in permanent pits or developed campgrounds. Smoking near dry vegetation and discharging fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is also prohibited.

Unincorporated areas of Wasatch County will also enforce Stage 1 restrictions beginning Friday.

Open fires and fireworks are also prohibited within all Park City boundaries earlier this year through Oct. 31 after a warm, dry winter.