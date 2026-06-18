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Stage 1 fire restrictions to be enforced across Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 18, 2026 at 5:14 PM MDT
A fire truck drives by a fire restrictions sign in a forest.
David N Braun
/
Adobe Stock
A fire truck drives by a fire restrictions sign in a forest.

Open fires, fireworks and tracer ammunition will be banned in all unincorporated areas of Summit and Wasatch counties starting Friday.

Summit County began enforcing Stage 1 fire restrictions June 6.

The restrictions ban open fires except those in permanent pits or developed campgrounds. Smoking near dry vegetation and discharging fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is also prohibited.

Unincorporated areas of Wasatch County will also enforce Stage 1 restrictions beginning Friday.

Open fires and fireworks are also prohibited within all Park City boundaries earlier this year through Oct. 31 after a warm, dry winter.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver