Timpanogos Valley Theatre's "1776" honors Founding Fathers

Timpanogos Valley Theatre board member Gary Harter previews the opening of "1776 The Musical," which chronicles the story of the Founding Fathers in the days prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Heber theatre is celebrating it's 21st year of providing family-friendly community productions, including youth theater and bootcamp. Harter, who will play Benjamin Franklin in the "1776" production, says up to 10 productions are presented each year — each driven by volunteer performers, stage crew and other forms of community support. Upcoming show include "Newsies Junior," "Broadway Under the Stars," "War of the Worlds," and "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Performances of "1776" begin July 24. Tickets are available online.