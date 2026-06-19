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Local News Hour

Timpanogos Valley Theatre's "1776" honors Founding Fathers

By Roger Goldman
Published June 19, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
"1776 The Musical" will be performed at the Timpanogos Valley Theatre June 24 - July 4, 2026
Timpanogos Valley Theatre
"1776 The Musical" will be performed at the Timpanogos Valley Theatre June 24 - July 4, 2026

Timpanogos Valley Theatre board member Gary Harter previews the opening of "1776 The Musical," which chronicles the story of the Founding Fathers in the days prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Heber theatre is celebrating it's 21st year of providing family-friendly community productions, including youth theater and bootcamp. Harter, who will play Benjamin Franklin in the "1776" production, says up to 10 productions are presented each year — each driven by volunteer performers, stage crew and other forms of community support. Upcoming show include "Newsies Junior," "Broadway Under the Stars," "War of the Worlds," and "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Performances of "1776" begin July 24. Tickets are available online.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman