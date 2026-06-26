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Local News Hour

Park City Council passes $240M budget, including 18% pay hike

By Connor Thomas
Published June 26, 2026 at 1:55 PM MDT

Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian recaps Thursday's council meeting, which included passing a nearly $240 million. budget for FY2027. Most of the city's expenses are fixed yearly, but the budget includes an 18% raise for councilmembers. Parigian and Councilmember Bill Ciraco voted no to the pay bump. The council also considered adding a six-foot walking path and a bike path along the east side of Three Kings Drive, connecting various points without widening the road, and discussed the importance of both rental and ownership in affordable housing.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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