Park City Council passes $240M budget, including 18% pay hike

Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian recaps Thursday's council meeting, which included passing a nearly $240 million. budget for FY2027. Most of the city's expenses are fixed yearly, but the budget includes an 18% raise for councilmembers. Parigian and Councilmember Bill Ciraco voted no to the pay bump. The council also considered adding a six-foot walking path and a bike path along the east side of Three Kings Drive, connecting various points without widening the road, and discussed the importance of both rental and ownership in affordable housing.