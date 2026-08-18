High Valley Transit construction brings overnight lane, road closures to Summit County

Lanes will close nightly at Olympic Parkway for work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

High Valley Transit Crews install a new pipe at the intersection of state Route 224 and Silver Springs Drive as part of High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project.

Residential road closures along state Route 224 begin Wednesday with Old Ranch Road. Traffic will be detoured to Cutter Lane.

Friday night Silver Springs Drive closes at Route 224. Traffic will be detoured to Silver Springs Road.

High Valley Transit Chief Development Officer Gabe Shields said this week daytime crews will repave the intersection at Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. No additional closures are expected for this.

“Folks are going to see that really coming together with that asphalt and that new sidewalk,” he said.

Crews will also repave state Route 224 between Canyons Resort Drive and Silver Springs Drive over the next few days.