High Valley Transit construction brings overnight lane, road closures to Summit County
High Valley Transit will be paving portions of state Route 224 in Park City this week, bringing nighttime lane reductions and road closures.
Lanes will close nightly at Olympic Parkway for work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Residential road closures along state Route 224 begin Wednesday with Old Ranch Road. Traffic will be detoured to Cutter Lane.
Friday night Silver Springs Drive closes at Route 224. Traffic will be detoured to Silver Springs Road.
High Valley Transit Chief Development Officer Gabe Shields said this week daytime crews will repave the intersection at Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. No additional closures are expected for this.
“Folks are going to see that really coming together with that asphalt and that new sidewalk,” he said.
Crews will also repave state Route 224 between Canyons Resort Drive and Silver Springs Drive over the next few days.