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Local News Hour

Annual TedFest music event returns to Wallsburg July 17

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:42 AM MDT
Musician and TedFest founder Ryan Shupe
Bry Cox
/
www.ryanshupe.com
Musician and TedFest founder Ryan Shupe

Ryan Shupe, director of the annual TedFest Music Festival previews the 2026 installment of the Wallsburg event which begins July 17. Shupe says the festival will honor his father, Ted Shupe, the original founder of the three-day event, with a songwriter contest and a gospel jam. The festival is held at the Erickson Foundation Ranch on Starks Lane and features two stages with continuous music from 12:30-10 p.m.. There are also workshops and a pancake breakfast. This year's lineup includes various Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, and Latin bands. Tickets and camping passes are available online, with free admission for kids under 16. Ryan Shupe emphasizes the importance of educational workshops and competitions, aligning with his father's vision of fostering music education.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher