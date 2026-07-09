Park City Film offerings light up screens indoor and out in July

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang previews of upcoming screenings at the Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, including "Power Ballad" from July 10-12. The film features Paul Rudd and was directed by John Carney. That's followed on July 16 with Ballet West's "Raising Voices on Point" which includes short films and a post-film discussion. The Sundance Film Festival Local Lens series begins July 19, featuring three free films, "The Lake," "They Dream," and "Union County." July 19 is also the deadline for the The Made in Utah Film Showcase. Outdoor screenings include "Hoppers" on July 25 and "Going Varsity in Mariachi" on August 1. And finally, the Midnight in Park City series from July 30-August 2 includes "Buddy," "I Love Boosters," and "Back Rooms."