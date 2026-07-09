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Local News Hour

Summit County Council recap: slow 910 policies, Basin Rec

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:50 AM MDT
Photo of Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson

Summit County councilmember Tonya Hansen recaps Wednesday's meeting, including a discussion on the slow progress on policies for the 910 Ranch, with a public hearing held on June 24. Hansen reports council recently adjusted county boundaries with Morgan County to resolve issues with property ownership and building permits. The boundary adjustment balanced out the impact on both counties. Hansen also mentioned the cancellation of a public hearing on new rezoning procedures due to a scheduling oversight. She says council is considering simplifying rezoning processes to aid Basin Recreation District's bond initiative for a new facility. Additionally, Hansen addressed concerns about noise complaints in Silver Creek Estates and the need for better cemetery management in Whitesville.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher