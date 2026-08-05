57th Kimball Arts Festival takes over Old Town Friday

Kimball Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson and volunteer manager Natalie Hall preview this weekend's 57th installment of the event. The festival runs Friday to Sunday in Old Town and features 195 juried artists from across the U.S., whose work spans 13 mediums. The event includes two live music stages, interactive art activities, and a VIP lounge. Locals and second homeowners can pre-register for free tickets using a Summit County address. Daily tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for kids. The festival employs 250 volunteers and offers a volunteer lounge with amenities. Sustainability efforts include a bike valet and enhanced bus transit. There's also a creation stations for kids with paid and free activities.