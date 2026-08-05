© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

57th Kimball Arts Festival takes over Old Town Friday

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 5, 2026 at 10:56 AM MDT
Kimball Arts Festival volunteer manager Natalie Hall and festival director Hillary Gilson
KPCW
Kimball Arts Festival volunteer manager Natalie Hall and festival director Hillary Gilson

Kimball Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson and volunteer manager Natalie Hall preview this weekend's 57th installment of the event. The festival runs Friday to Sunday in Old Town and features 195 juried artists from across the U.S., whose work spans 13 mediums. The event includes two live music stages, interactive art activities, and a VIP lounge. Locals and second homeowners can pre-register for free tickets using a Summit County address. Daily tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for kids. The festival employs 250 volunteers and offers a volunteer lounge with amenities. Sustainability efforts include a bike valet and enhanced bus transit. There's also a creation stations for kids with paid and free activities.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher