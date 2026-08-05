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Local News Hour

Summit County adds 4 regional recycling drop-off spots

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 5, 2026 at 11:03 AM MDT
Summit County Solid Waste Director Tim Loveday
KPCW
Summit County Solid Waste Director Tim Loveday

Summit County Solid Waste Director Tim Loveday discusses the addition of four new regional recycling drop-off locations which aim to address space constraints at the Three Mile Canyon landfill. The initiative is driven by Recycle Utah's temporary closure and the need to divert 1,600 tons of waste annually. The new sites at Ledges, Camas, Ecker Hill, and Three Mile Canyon handle commingled materials like paper, plastics, and glass. Loveday says the county aims to divert 7,500 tons this year, up from 2,600 tons previously. He says illegal dumping is a concern and the county is addressing the issue with cameras and fines. Future plans include fencing, more sites, and a potential composting facility.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher