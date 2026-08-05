Summit County adds 4 regional recycling drop-off spots

Summit County Solid Waste Director Tim Loveday discusses the addition of four new regional recycling drop-off locations which aim to address space constraints at the Three Mile Canyon landfill. The initiative is driven by Recycle Utah's temporary closure and the need to divert 1,600 tons of waste annually. The new sites at Ledges, Camas, Ecker Hill, and Three Mile Canyon handle commingled materials like paper, plastics, and glass. Loveday says the county aims to divert 7,500 tons this year, up from 2,600 tons previously. He says illegal dumping is a concern and the county is addressing the issue with cameras and fines. Future plans include fencing, more sites, and a potential composting facility.