Early detection key to improving breast cancer treatment outcomes

Intermountain Health Dr. Joshuah Gruhl, a radiation oncologist, talks about available cancer screening services at Park City Hospital during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Gruhl emphasizes that early detection via regular mammograms is vital, noting that survival rates approach 100% when caught early. He highlights the new Park City Cancer Center, an 11,000-square-foot facility designed to serve the Wasatch Back and rural communities. This center provides advanced resources, including a PET scanner, infusion bays, telehealth capabilities, and a state-of-the-art linear accelerator. Modern advancements in surgery, targeted drug therapies, and precise radiation have significantly improved patient outcomes and reduced side effects. He says a new online portal simplifies scheduling screenings to encourage proactive health management.