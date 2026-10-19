Enrollment deadline for Youth Sports Alliance winter programs nears

Youth Sports Alliance Development Director Ashley Laakso and Youth Programs Director Heather Sims talk about the coming deadline to register for after school youth sports programs and the $200,000 in Stein Erickson Dare to Dream scholarships awarded last month. The scholarships support seven winter sports teams and partner clubs on the Wasatch Back. Those include the Figure Skating Club of Park City, Park City Ice Miners, Park City Ski and Snowboard, Park City Speed Skating Club, the Utah Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton Club, Wasatch Freestyle and the Wasatch Luge Club. After-school registration is open through Nov. 30, with prices increasing Nov. 21. Programs range from $50 to $240 and include transportation, lift passes, and instruction. Families earning $120,000 or less may apply for a 50% discount; students receiving free or reduced lunch pay $10 per week and may receive gear. More than 600 students received full scholarships last year, including over 300 in ski and snowboard programs. YSA has also expanded it's programs to schools from Ogdent to Iron County and has new Learn to Ski resort partnerships with Brian Head, Alta, and Nordic Valley.