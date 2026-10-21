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Local News Hour

Park City Council to discuss China Bridge garage: rehab or replace?

By Roger Goldman
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:44 AM MDT
Park City Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon
KPCW
Park City Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon

Park City Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon previews Thursday's council meeting, including discussions on the China Bridge parking garage. Sneddon says the city is continuing structural rehabilitations while asking the council to decide between a full replacement or a broader redevelopment plan for the Old Town area. Also on the agenda is an update on the progress on the state Route 224 bus rapid transit project. She also discusses the success of the recent Kimball Arts Festival and the planned opening of the new Mine community center in December.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman