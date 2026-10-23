ToastX talks cover AI, longevity science, personal stories

Park City Toastmasters, a 26-year-old non-profit skill-building organization, is hosting "Toast X," a speaker series inspired by TEDx. The upcoming event features ten club members delivering seven to eleven-minute presentations on diverse topics, including AI, longevity science, and personal histories. For three months, speakers worked with executive coach John Bates to refine their origin stories and presentation techniques through group and individual coaching. This free event takes place at the Double Deer Ballroom in Promontory from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Interested attendees should register at pctoastmasters.com/toastx to enjoy various speeches and intermission refreshments. The upcoming event features 10 club members delivering seven to eleven-minute presentations on diverse topics, including AI, longevity science, and personal histories. The speakers worked with executive coach John Bates for three months to refine their origin stories and presentation techniques through group and individual coaching. "ToastX" is free and takes place at the Double Deer Ballroom in Promontory from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Register at pctoastmasters.com/toastx.

