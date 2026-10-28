Eygpitian Theatre's 100 years featured on new Park City Museum ornament

Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce talks about current and coming exhibit,s Smithsonian affiliation and the 2026 Christmas ornament. Pierce says the "Parades, Processions, and Protests" exhibit explores local history through artifacts like funerary customs and labor strikes. It runs through March. He says a new public sculpture project involving sculptor Kelly Bornhof is in development to utilize historic mine core samples. He also discusses the museum's Smithsonian Institution accreditation, which allow the Park City Museum to get future loans of geological collections. Finally, the museum annual Christmas ornament goes on sale next week. It celebrates the Egyptian Theatre's centennial. The museum is supporting the theatre's anniversary celebrations throughout November.