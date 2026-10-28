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Local News Hour

Eygpitian Theatre's 100 years featured on new Park City Museum ornament

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:07 PM MDT
Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce
John Burdick
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KPCW
Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce

Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce talks about current and coming exhibit,s Smithsonian affiliation and the 2026 Christmas ornament. Pierce says the "Parades, Processions, and Protests" exhibit explores local history through artifacts like funerary customs and labor strikes. It runs through March. He says a new public sculpture project involving sculptor Kelly Bornhof is in development to utilize historic mine core samples. He also discusses the museum's Smithsonian Institution accreditation, which allow the Park City Museum to get future loans of geological collections. Finally, the museum annual Christmas ornament goes on sale next week. It celebrates the Egyptian Theatre's centennial. The museum is supporting the theatre's anniversary celebrations throughout November.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher