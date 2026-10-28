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Local News Hour

Heber air patrol squadron offers students aviation, emergency services education

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 28, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
Heber Osprey Cadet Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program
Cadet Civil Air Patrol U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Utah Wing
Heber Osprey Cadet Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program

Col. Terry Robinson, cadet Tate Collette and aerospace educator Bettina Giese of the Heber Osprey Cadet Civil Air Patrol Squadron discuss the role the group plays in Utah's Civil Air Patrol and a Nov. 30 informational open house. The Civil Air Patrol is civillian

auxiliary of the United States Air Force focused on emergency services. The Heber Osprey program offers students aged 12 to 18 opportunities in aerospace education, leadership, and emergency services. Cadets can earn five free orientation flights upon reaching their first achievement level. The squadron meets every Monday from 6:00 to 8:30 PM, allowing interested families to observe meetings without prior registration. Beyond aviation, the program builds resumes through STEM activities and search-and-rescue training. Additionally, the organization seeks adult senior members to volunteer their professional expertise. A 6 p.m. informational open house is set for Nov. 30 at Soldier Hollow Charter School.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher