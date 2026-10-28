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Local News Hour

Swaner Preserve hopes to add youth environmental science and service progam

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM MDT
Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter's Youth Programs Coordinator Madi McIntyre
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter's Youth Programs Coordinator Madi McIntyre

Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter's Youth Programs Coordinator Madi McIntyre talks about plans for adding a local high school environmental science and community service program. McIntyre, says the program is aimed at grades 9-12. Students can help shape it by sharing their ideas through conversations or writing. Swaner will host an open focus group Nov. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Eco Center. Interested teens should RSVP at swannerpreserve.org to provide input on project types, scheduling, and interests. McIntyre says the goal is to potentially pilot a monthly high school program featuring hands-on conservation, volunteering, and expert guest speakers.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher