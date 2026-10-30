No on B: Amendment could curb some citizen initiatves

Elizabeth Rasmussen, executive director of Better Boundaries, argues against Amendment B, which would set a 60% threshold for passing a citizen ballot initative if it rasies taxes. Rasmussen calls the ballot measure, which would change the Utah Constitution, is a legislative power grab designed to weaken the initiative process. She contends that by requiring a 60% approval threshold the amendment makes meaningful reform nearly impossible. She says many essential policies, such as Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana, could have been blocked under these rules. She expresses concern regarding legal ambiguity and warns that this move targets the people's ability to pass vital legislation through a broader strategy of limiting direct democracy.