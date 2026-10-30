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Local News Hour

No on B: Amendment could curb some citizen initiatves

By Roger Goldman
Published October 30, 2026 at 12:14 PM MDT
Better Boundaries Logo
Better Boundaries
Better Boundaries Logo

Elizabeth Rasmussen, executive director of Better Boundaries, argues against Amendment B, which would set a 60% threshold for passing a citizen ballot initative if it rasies taxes. Rasmussen calls the ballot measure, which would change the Utah Constitution, is a legislative power grab designed to weaken the initiative process. She contends that by requiring a 60% approval threshold the amendment makes meaningful reform nearly impossible. She says many essential policies, such as Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana, could have been blocked under these rules. She expresses concern regarding legal ambiguity and warns that this move targets the people's ability to pass vital legislation through a broader strategy of limiting direct democracy.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman