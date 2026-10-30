Egyptian Youth Theater previews Dracula opening Nov. 6

Director Don Varas and cast members Ricky Shannon, Madeline Weinstein and Stage Manager Phil Shepherd preview the Eypitian Youth Theatre's adaption of Dracula. Shannon plays Dracula and Madeline Weinstein is Van Helsing in the show that opens Nov. 6. The group dicusses the serious and earnest adaptation of the play, including its tone and character depth. Shepherd highlights the gothic set design, which features hand-drawn projections and eerie puppets, noting the program's commitment to being AI-free. The production is intended for ages 10 and up due to its dark themes. Additionally, the theater says tuition-free winter programming for students from kindergarten through high school, with registration opening soon via their website.