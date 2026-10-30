© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Yes on B: Amendment shields Utah from citizen initative tax hikes

By Roger Goldman
Published October 30, 2026 at 12:31 PM MDT
Taxpayer Shield Logo
https://taxpayershield.com/
Taxpayer Shield Logo

Rusty Cannon of the Taxpayer Shield PAC discusses a proposed Utah constitutional amendment to require 60% voter approval for citizen initiatives that raise taxes. Cannon says the threshold protects taxpayers from special interests and out-of-state funding that often drive high-cost signature campaigns. He cited Arizona’s previous tax hikes as a cautionary tale and distinguished initiatives from the legislative process. While critics view this as an attempt by the legislature to weaken public power, Cannon maintains the decision ultimately rests with voters.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman