Yes on B: Amendment shields Utah from citizen initative tax hikes

Rusty Cannon of the Taxpayer Shield PAC discusses a proposed Utah constitutional amendment to require 60% voter approval for citizen initiatives that raise taxes. Cannon says the threshold protects taxpayers from special interests and out-of-state funding that often drive high-cost signature campaigns. He cited Arizona’s previous tax hikes as a cautionary tale and distinguished initiatives from the legislative process. While critics view this as an attempt by the legislature to weaken public power, Cannon maintains the decision ultimately rests with voters.