rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Saxophone Sounds | Dec. 3, 2021

Published November 28, 2021 at 12:36 PM MST
Saxophone Family
Saxophone Family

Can You Distinguish The Different Sounds of Different Saxophones?

It's not the "Battle of the Saxes" but an exploration of their different sounds. I hope you can hear the differences after listening to the show.

Show #13-Saxophone Show PROMO.mp3
Here is the promo for the show...take a listen!

Also, here is a cool YouTube Video of a Duet of a Soprano & Alto

And here is our saxophone show playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
