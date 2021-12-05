1974 Monterey Jazz Festival | Dec. 10, 2021

Monterey Jazz Festival PROMO.mp3 Listen • 0:30

This was September 20-22, 1974 and was the 17th Annual Festival which began in 1958. I attended the Festival with my college roommate right before our senior year at Stanford. We slept in my car at a campground and drove into town each day for the music.

Here is a YouTube Video about some of the history of it.

A quick story: When walking around Monterey, I saw a California license plate and a Nevada license plate on cars that said "JAZZ." It just so happened that that was the year Arizona (where I was from) started personalized plates. So I applied for the plate and have had it on every one of my cars ever since. My wife's plate says "JAZZED!"

Rich Rector / Rich Rector JazzMobiles

