Miles By The Decade | Dec. 17, 2021
A Retrospective of the Iconic Miles Davis over the 6 Decades of His Music
Miles Davis has been my hero. The guy has broken boundaries and created new jazz frontiers. This is an original photograph of him taken by Herman Leonard at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1991 just 3 and a half months before he died.
His contributions to the jazz world are beyond compare.
Here are some of his quotes:
"Don't play what's there; play what's not there."
"I always listen to what I can leave out."
"If you don't know what to play, play nothing."
"In music, silence is more important than sound."
Here is a 60 Minutes Interview with him by Harry Reasoner from October 1989, 2 years before he died.
Here is another concert ticket of mine from 1983.
Here is the Playlist from tonight's show: