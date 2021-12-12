Miles By The Decade | Dec. 17, 2021

PROMO for Miles Davis Show

PROMO Show #15 - Miles Davis.mp3 Listen • 0:30

Miles Davis has been my hero. The guy has broken boundaries and created new jazz frontiers. This is an original photograph of him taken by Herman Leonard at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1991 just 3 and a half months before he died.

Herman Leonard / Rich Rector Miles at 1991 Montreux Jazz Festival

His contributions to the jazz world are beyond compare.

Here are some of his quotes:

"Don't play what's there; play what's not there."

"I always listen to what I can leave out."

"If you don't know what to play, play nothing."

"In music, silence is more important than sound."

Here is a 60 Minutes Interview with him by Harry Reasoner from October 1989, 2 years before he died.

Here is another concert ticket of mine from 1983.

Rich Rector / Rich Rector $12.50 for First Row Seats!

Here is the Playlist from tonight's show: