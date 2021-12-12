© 2022 KPCW

rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Miles By The Decade | Dec. 17, 2021

Published December 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST
Miles Concert Ticket
Rich Rector
/
Rich Rector
My Ticket From 1986

A Retrospective of the Iconic Miles Davis over the 6 Decades of His Music

PROMO for Miles Davis Show

PROMO Show #15 - Miles Davis.mp3

Miles Davis has been my hero. The guy has broken boundaries and created new jazz frontiers. This is an original photograph of him taken by Herman Leonard at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1991 just 3 and a half months before he died.

Miles Davis
Herman Leonard
/
Rich Rector
Miles at 1991 Montreux Jazz Festival

His contributions to the jazz world are beyond compare.

Here are some of his quotes:

"Don't play what's there; play what's not there."

"I always listen to what I can leave out."

"If you don't know what to play, play nothing."

"In music, silence is more important than sound."

Here is a 60 Minutes Interview with him by Harry Reasoner from October 1989, 2 years before he died.

Here is another concert ticket of mine from 1983.

1983 Concert ticket Miles
Rich Rector
/
Rich Rector
$12.50 for First Row Seats!

Here is the Playlist from tonight's show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Stay Connected
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
