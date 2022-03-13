Profile: Yusef Lateef + 3 Versions of All Blues | March 18, 2022
Lateef is known for incorporating Eastern music into his jazz. We also play 3 versions of the classic Miles Davis tune "All Blues".
Listen to the Promo for the show:
28 - PROMO Show #28 - Yusef Lateef.mp3
This show was inspired by my brother, Gary Rector. His suggestion allowed me to learn more about Lateef and his unique contributions to jazz.
Besides his main instruments, the tenor sax and flute, Yusef Lateef played oboe, bassoon, and a variety of other wind instruments. One is called the Xun, which is a Chinese globe-shaped flute that he plays on the song The Plum Blossom. Here are some photos of the Xun, and a link to its Wikipedia page.
In addition, take a look at this Interview From October 21, 2009
And here is tonight's Playlist: