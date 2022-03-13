© 2022 KPCW

rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Yusef Lateef + 3 Versions of All Blues | March 18, 2022

Published March 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Yusef Lateef
Yusef Lateef

Lateef is known for incorporating Eastern music into his jazz. We also play 3 versions of the classic Miles Davis tune "All Blues".

Listen to the Promo for the show:

28 - PROMO Show #28 - Yusef Lateef.mp3

This show was inspired by my brother, Gary Rector. His suggestion allowed me to learn more about Lateef and his unique contributions to jazz.

Yusef Lateef - Flute
Yusef Lateef - Flute
Yusef Lateef - Oboe
Yusef Lateef - Oboe

Besides his main instruments, the tenor sax and flute, Yusef Lateef played oboe, bassoon, and a variety of other wind instruments. One is called the Xun, which is a Chinese globe-shaped flute that he plays on the song The Plum Blossom. Here are some photos of the Xun, and a link to its Wikipedia page.

Xun Photo 1
Wikipedia
Chinese Xun (pronounced "sheen")
Xun Photo 2
Wikipedia
More Chinese Xun

In addition, take a look at this Interview From October 21, 2009

And here is tonight's Playlist:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
Rich Rector