rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazz Vocalists Again! | March 25, 2022

Published March 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM MDT
Vocalists

This week I am replaying my show from November. I got lots of positive comments about playing vocalists, so here is the show again. Let me know other vocalists you'd like to hear!

Here's the promo for the show:

29 - PROMO Show #29 - Vocalists.mp3

As promised here are the lyrics to Joni Mitchell's song:

Joni

And the playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
