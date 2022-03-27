© 2022 KPCW

Jazz From Ukraine | April 1, 2022

Published March 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Rich Rector
As my tribute to those brave citizens of Ukraine, I have chosen 9 different jazz artists from there for your listening.

I thought it was important to feature Ukrainian jazz players right now. It is hard to understand the devastation going on there right now.

These artists are truly exceptional and I hope you listen actively to their fine music.

Here is the playlist:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
