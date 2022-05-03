© 2022 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

In Memory Of A Few Great Players | May 6, 2022

Published May 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM MDT
Tribute Show
Rich Rector
ShutterStock
Let's keep their music alive!

We lost quite a few jazz players in 2020 and 2021. Let's honor them by listening to their music.

The list is pretty long, so I have chosen these 10 late artists for us to listen to.

Here's the playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector