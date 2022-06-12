© 2022 KPCW

rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Wayne Shorter | June 17, 2022

Published June 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Wayne Shorter

This guy is SO renowned in Jazz. Let's honor him and his talent!

If you are not aware of Wayne Shorter, you really need to hear this show. This guy has had a 60 year run of performing and is still composing. I was able to see him live at the Blue Note in New York City in the 1990's and how enthralling that performance was!

Check out this video of him being honored at the Kennedy Center in 2018 for his incredible contribution to the jazz genre:

In addition, here is a video of him playing with Esperanza Spalding, who I mention in the show.

And here is our Playlist for tonight's show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
