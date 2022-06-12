Profile: Wayne Shorter | June 17, 2022

If you are not aware of Wayne Shorter, you really need to hear this show. This guy has had a 60 year run of performing and is still composing. I was able to see him live at the Blue Note in New York City in the 1990's and how enthralling that performance was!

Check out this video of him being honored at the Kennedy Center in 2018 for his incredible contribution to the jazz genre:

In addition, here is a video of him playing with Esperanza Spalding, who I mention in the show.

And here is our Playlist for tonight's show: