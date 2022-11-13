© 2022 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Ahmad Jamal | November 18, 2022

Published November 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
Ahmad Jamal Piano Eyes

Let's explore 92 year old, Ahmad Jamal's music! Plus some various takes of "Old Devil Moon."

Here is the 60 Sec. Ahmad Jamal Promo

The song "Old Devil Moon" is from the 1947 play, "Finian's Rainbow." And here is a magical video of the amazing Josh Groban singing it accompanied by young trumpeter, Josh Shpak. This one really moved me...

And here is the playlist for the show:

