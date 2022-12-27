© 2022 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Rich Tones 2022 Favorite Songs | December 30, 2022

By Rich Rector
Published December 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST
Jazz Club sign photo.jpg

I've picked out some of my favorite songs from the past year on my shows. Let me know if you have some favorites you would like me to play. Email me: Rich@KPCW.org

Hear the 60 Second PROMO for year end 2022

I hope you agree with my choices as some of the favorite music from my 2022 Rich Tones Curated Jazz Shows!

Here is the playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector