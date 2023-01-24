© 2023 KPCW

rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazz Groupings | January 27, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published January 24, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST
Jazz Hang Records Logo.jpg
Jazz Hang Records

Let's compare solos, duets, trios, quartets and Big Bands!

I am also featuring a couple of cuts from the new Jazz Hang album called "Payin' My Dues" by local drummer Jay Lawrence. Here is a brief description of the album:

This big band jazz album is a pinnacle of achievement for famed drummer, Jay Lawrence. Jay does all the writing on this album (compositions and arrangements on all except Cai Dentro which is his arrangement but not composition), plays drums and vibes and percussion, and leads an aggregation of first class musicians to a victory of colossal proportions. This is stellar big band at it's best!! The album features: Wayne Bergerson, Andy Martin, Bob Sheppard, Ed Calle, Bob McChesney, Dee Daniels, Clarice Assad, Nestor Torres, Kevin Ricard, Corey Christiansen, David Halliday, Kenji Aihara, Curtis Woodbury, Matt Larson, Austie Robinson, Kurt Reeder, Nate Campbell, Dan Jonas, Brian Woodbury, and more... This is a treat not to miss!

Click here to get the album at the Jazz Hang Records website.

And thanks to Ray Smith for turning us on to this!

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
