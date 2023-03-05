Vibraphones, Xylophones & Marimbas, OH MY! | March 10, 2023

Let's listen to some of the "stars of the mallet instruments" - Milt Jackson, Gary Burton, Tito Puente, Bobby Hutcherson, and more!

There are some subtle differences among these three instruments...Here is a YouTube video that explains them: (It also talks about the glockenspiel, but I don't have any songs tonight with that).

And just to make things more interesting, I have included one more "mallet" instrument: The Steel Drums. Andy Narell is famous for his jazz playing on this instrument. Be sure to listen to his song, "Etude For Ellie."

Here is the playlist for the show: