rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Vibraphones, Xylophones & Marimbas, OH MY! | March 10, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published March 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST
Vibraphones, Etc image.jpg
Mike Flippo
/
Shutterstock
Vibraphones, Xylophones & Marimbas, OH MY!

Can you hear the differences among them? Plus I threw in a steel drum song just for fun!

Let's listen to some of the "stars of the mallet instruments" - Milt Jackson, Gary Burton, Tito Puente, Bobby Hutcherson, and more!

There are some subtle differences among these three instruments...Here is a YouTube video that explains them: (It also talks about the glockenspiel, but I don't have any songs tonight with that).

And just to make things more interesting, I have included one more "mallet" instrument: The Steel Drums. Andy Narell is famous for his jazz playing on this instrument. Be sure to listen to his song, "Etude For Ellie."

Here is the playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
