The Local View

A Conversation with the Creators of Half Nelson

By Claire Wiley
Published February 28, 2026 at 3:09 PM MST
Filmmakers Anna Bowden & Ryan Fleck

It's been two decades since the film Half Nelson (2006) premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City. The film, which was originated from the 2004 19-minute short film Gowanus, Brooklyn, served as the major breakout project for directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Half Nelson went from a Sundance darling to garnering acclaim for Boden and Fleck, and even earning an Oscar nomination for Ryan Gosling.

In our conversation, we learn more about the filmmaking duo who have since gone on to create critically acclaimed independent dramas, such as Sugar (2008) and major studio blockbusters like Captain Marvel (2019).

Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
