Flight by Nothing: The jam session that never ended

Five friends who grew up together in Texas—playing music in bedrooms, school bands, and musical theater—turned a spontaneous birthday jam session into the indie rock band Flight by Nothing, and nearly a decade later, they’re still chasing that same spark. On tour with another band, a chance invitation pulled them onto a West Coast run that brought them to Utah, where their chemistry and shared history continue to shape their evolving sound. Drawing from influences that range from pop punk to hip-hop and classic rock, they create music that feels instinctive and deeply personal. They perform their latest release, "Steal Something," along with "Stay the Night" and "track 02" in the KPCW studio.

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Visit Flight By Nothing's Website https://www.flightbynothing.com/