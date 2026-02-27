Music on The Local View

-
The Crooked Stuff, a band from the Bay Area with roots in Park City, joined Claire Wiley on The Local View on January 23, 2026. We share some highlights from the conversation along with their high-energy in-studio performances of "Decimator" and "Die This Way."
-
Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes hits the stage in Park City, but first stops by to talk with The Local ViewTaylor Goldsmith of Dawes breaks down his writing process and how he found his voice in the music world.
-
Savvy songstress Savannah Pope comes to the KPCW studio. We talk childhood challenges, her fierce and feminine musical style and a new album set for release next year.
-
Matteo Bocelli makes a stop at The Local View on his way through town. We chat about everything from his first performance, his acrobatic vocals and how he spends his days when he's not behind the mic.
-
Singer-songwriter Meredith Moon stops by KPCW's The Local View for a live performance and to chat about her musical roots, her recently released album and what the future holds.
-
Anders Osborne shares his story with The Local View during his daily ritual.
-
Kick back and sit in on a casual convo with Blues Traveler bassist Tad Kinchla.
-
Clint Black: Stories from playing in local bars to the largest venues on Earth.