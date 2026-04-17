A soulful conversation with Ron Artis II

Claire Wiley catches up with acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ron Artis II during the 2026 final Sundance Film Festival. Raised in Hawaii in a deeply musical family, Artis has collaborated with artists like Mick Fleetwood and Jack Johnson while building a reputation for soulful, deeply personal music. Often performing alongside his own family, his work is rooted in connection, storytelling, and lived experience—making this conversation a close look at both the artist and the journey behind the sound.