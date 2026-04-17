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The Local View

A soulful conversation with Ron Artis II

By Claire Wiley
Published April 17, 2026 at 10:47 AM MDT
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ron Artis II performs live on The Local View
Claire Wiley
/
KPCW
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ron Artis II performs live on The Local View

Claire Wiley catches up with acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ron Artis II during the 2026 final Sundance Film Festival. Raised in Hawaii in a deeply musical family, Artis has collaborated with artists like Mick Fleetwood and Jack Johnson while building a reputation for soulful, deeply personal music. Often performing alongside his own family, his work is rooted in connection, storytelling, and lived experience—making this conversation a close look at both the artist and the journey behind the sound.

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The Local View The Local ViewThe Community Campfire
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley