This Green Earth

A Closer Look at the Relationship Between Man and Bear

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published July 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM MDT

Nell and Chris speak with journalist Gloria Dickie about her newly released book "Eight Bears: Mythic Past And Imperiled Future."

Most of the eight remaining bear species are threatened today. In her book, Gloria Dickie embarks on a globe-trotting journey whisking readers from the cloud forests of the Andes to the ice of the Arctic; from jungles in India to the backwoods of the Rocky Mountain West to examine the risks these majestic beasts face in this modern day.

This is a close look at humans volatile relationship with these magnificent mammals and what we risk if we don’t learn to live alongside them.

