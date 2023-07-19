A Closer Look at the Relationship Between Man and Bear

Most of the eight remaining bear species are threatened today. In her book, Gloria Dickie embarks on a globe-trotting journey whisking readers from the cloud forests of the Andes to the ice of the Arctic; from jungles in India to the backwoods of the Rocky Mountain West to examine the risks these majestic beasts face in this modern day.

This is a close look at humans volatile relationship with these magnificent mammals and what we risk if we don’t learn to live alongside them.

