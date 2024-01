Award-winning Author Tony Hiss joins This Green Earth to discuss his latest book, "Rescuing the Planet, Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth".

In this interview, Hiss takes us on a journey to discover the Earth and its biosphere. He explains the resounding call to protect 50 percent of the earth's land by 2050, and provides insight on ways in which we can keep the planet and its wild inhabitants, including ourselves, alive.