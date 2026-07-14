A public Utah ski area lists for $22.5M

For sale: One of Utah’s 16 public ski areas.

A Zillow listing posted Monday announced that Cherry Peak Resort, located just north of Logan, is on the market. The asking price for the 174 acres, including four lifts and dozens of cut runs? $22.5 million.

“If all my followers on Twitter contributed $392 each, we could buy it as a group,” Evan Thayer, the Utah forecaster for OpenSnow.com, posted on his X account Monday. “Who’s in?”

Quite a few people responded to Thayer with interest, some even willing to pay more than their share to reduce the number of buyers — and perhaps the number of skiers and snowboarders as well.

Established in 2014, Cherry Peak is one of the state’s newest resorts behind Woodward Park City (2019) and Snowland (2026). It is also among the smallest and the lowest. Including access to adjacent public lands, the resort offers more than 400 acres of skiing and snowboarding and 1,265 feet of vertical drop, plus night skiing, according to its website. Its base elevation sits at 5,775 feet with a summit elevation of 7,040 feet — both the second lowest in the state.

Read the full article by Julie Jag at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.