Mountainlands honors longtime Wasatch Back affordable housing advocate Scott Loomis

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust hired Scott Loomis as its first executive director in 2001. He retired in 2021 and has continued to serve the organization as a consultant and interim director when needed. Loomis said Park City was ahead of its time in recognizing the need for affordable housing.

“When I first started, Park City was talking about affordable housing, maybe Moab a little bit, but it wasn't a topic that anybody was too interested in around the state and the country,” Loomis said. “And now look where we are 25 years later. The state is talking about it. The whole country is talking about it. So, we did it at a time when it was extremely difficult to do, and there wasn't much support for it. But I think we proved that not only is it keeping this community alive, but it's something that every community in the country needs now.”

Board chair Peter Tomai said Loomis made significant contributions to affordable housing while inspiring and mentoring others.

Tomai recalled moving to Park City 36 years ago when he earned $5.50 an hour as a ski patroller, shared a house with several roommates and bartended on the side before eventually saving enough to buy his first home.

“I bought my first house in Park Meadows for $155,000.” Tomai said. “If you do the math on my $5.56 an hour salary, then you fast forward to today, where you have the ski patrolman getting a minimum of $21 an hour. So, a ski patrolman’s expectations of income has gone up four times since I was a ski patrolman in 1990. However, what's happened to that house in Park Meadows that I bought for $155,000, that hasn't gone up four times. It’s gone up 16 times. There is the problem.”

Board member Bob Richer, who received the Bob Wells Award in 2024, said Loomis helped create hundreds of affordable home and rental units across the Wasatch Back. Through his persistent advocacy, Richer said Loomis made it possible for working families to live in the communities they serve

“Scott touched the lives of thousands of people by both facilitating the construction of affordable housing and advocating and defending the concept that affordable housing strengthens a community,” Richer said.

Bob Wells’ widow, Patti Wells, presented the award to Loomis and, in her late husband’s style, kept her remarks brief.

“If this is going to be on behalf of Bob, that means I only say three words because if you knew Bob, he wasn't one to talk a lot,” she joked. “But Scott Loomis is a pillar of our community, and what he has done with Mountainlands Community Housing Trust is phenomenal. What an honor to have you in this organization. Thank you, Scott.”

The Bob Wells Award has been presented annually since 2013 to individuals who have made significant contributions to affordable housing. Previous recipients include Park City Mayor Jack Thomas and Park City Councilmember Tim Henney.

