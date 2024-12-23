Local winter sport athletes excel on World Cup stage

The 40-year-old finished 14th in the St. Moritz World Cup super-G race Saturday.

In a social media post, Vonn said her performance in Switzerland was a good place to start and, “This is only the beginning though, and I’m looking forward to all of the adventures that lie ahead.”

FULL INTERVIEW: U.S. Ski and Snowboard Director of Marketing and Communications Courtney Harkins on the Local News Hour Listen • 11:03

In an interview on KPCW’s Local News Hour, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team Director of Marketing and Communications Courtney Harkins explained why Vonn chose now to make her comeback.

“It's the first time she's really been living without pain for many, many, many years. She is so happy and just so content, and is so excited about skiing again,” she said.

Plagued with knee injuries throughout her career, Vonn had a partial knee replacement in April.

Also at St. Moritz, Parkite Lauren Macuga led the U.S. women for a second time this year, finishing in 7th.

The two-day super-G was cut short as Sunday’s race was canceled due to strong winds.

The women’s World Cup circuit continues Dec. 28 in Alta Badia, Italy with giant slalom and slalom races.

On the freestyle side of skiing, Parkite Zoe Atkin, who skis for Great Britain, took second at the Freeski World Cup halfpipe competition in Colorado.

Atkin was part of one of the closest halfpipe World Cup competitions according to FIS.

She finished less than a point behind the winner, Eileen Gu of China. Canada’s Cassie Sharpe finished in third a mere 0.75 points behind Atkin.

For the men, American Alex Ferreira finished in first with the highest score of the day.

Harkins said Ferreria was joined on the podium by one of his teammates

“Nick Goepper, who is a three time Slope Style medalist, made the switch to half pipe this year in his 30s, and just decided that that's what he wanted to do," she said. "And he also is skiing in jeans, trying to show that skiing is accessible and you don't have to have fancy ski gear.”

The FIS Freeski World Cup will resume in Aspen on Jan. 30, 2025 with slopestyle and halfpipe.