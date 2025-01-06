© 2025 KPCW

Local skier records personal best at Slovenia Alpine World Cup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM MST
Jamie Walter
Katie Hensien is an alpine skier from Park City.

Utah Alpine ski racer Katie Hensien recorded her personal best World Cup slalom finish this weekend in Slovenia.

The skier out of Salt Lake’s Rowmark Ski Academy finished Sunday’s slalom race in 12th place, the highest-scoring American in the competition.

The two-day event started with a giant slalom race on Saturday where U.S. skiers A.J. Hurt and Nina O’Brien finished 10th and 11th.

Hensien finished Saturday's GS race in 27th. Two other skiers from Utah, sisters Elisabeth and Mary Bocock, pushed out of the start gate Saturday but did not finish the first run.

The Bocock sisters did not race in the slalom on Sunday.

The women’s World Cup circuit will travel to Austria, for a slalom race on Jan. 14.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver