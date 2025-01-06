Local skier records personal best at Slovenia Alpine World Cup

The skier out of Salt Lake’s Rowmark Ski Academy finished Sunday’s slalom race in 12th place, the highest-scoring American in the competition.

The two-day event started with a giant slalom race on Saturday where U.S. skiers A.J. Hurt and Nina O’Brien finished 10th and 11th.

Hensien finished Saturday's GS race in 27th. Two other skiers from Utah, sisters Elisabeth and Mary Bocock, pushed out of the start gate Saturday but did not finish the first run.

The Bocock sisters did not race in the slalom on Sunday.

The women’s World Cup circuit will travel to Austria, for a slalom race on Jan. 14.